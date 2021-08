Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market collected total handle of $30.7m in July, the lowest monthly total since a year ago.

Total wagers from the state’s 26 licensed operators fell by 29 per cent compared to the previous month’s $43.1m. In the Covid-19 impacted comparable period last year, operators generated just $7.9m in wagers.

In July 2021, basketball represented nearly a third of total wagers at $9.1m, followed by baseball at $12.1m and Sports Parlay Cards at $3.8m. [...]