Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to €30.4m in the second quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth in North America.

Excluding the now-regulated German iGaming market, revenue would have been up 17 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 34 per cent increase in new depositing customers (NDCs) to 140,025.

Casino revenue declined by 1 per cent to €21.1m during the quarter, despite growth in the US and Asia-Pacific [...]