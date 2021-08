Tennessee’s regulated online sports betting market generated total wagers of $144.5m in July.

Total wagers at the state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks fell by 17 per cent compared to the previous month, marking its worst monthly performance since the opening of the market in November 2020.

Payouts to players amounted to $129.4m during the month, generating adjusted gross income of $13.4m for operators, down 17 per cent month-on-month.

This generated privilege taxes for the state of $2.6m, down [...]