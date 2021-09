London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings has increased first half revenue by 39 per cent as it benefited from currency gains and strong growth in all major markets.

Revenue in the first six months of 2021 amounted to £528.4m, an increase of 39 per cent, or 29 per cent in constant currency, with the operator’s B2C betting segment recording the strongest year-on-year growth of 82 per cent.

This compares to a 35 per cent increase in B2C gaming [...]