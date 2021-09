Spanish gaming operator Codere has reported a 16 per cent fall in revenue to €266.3m in the first half of 2021, with Covid-19 restrictions continuing to impact its retail operations in Italy and Argentina.

Revenue from Latin America decreased by 15 per cent to €149.0m, with declines in Argentina and Uruguay offsetting growth in Mexico, Panama and Colombia.

In Europe, growth in Spain offset a decline in Italy, while Codere’s Online platform continued to grow and now [...]