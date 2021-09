Virginia’s regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $161.9m in July, the lowest monthly total since the opening of the market earlier this year.

The sixth full month following the launch of regulated sports betting on 21 January saw Virginia's total sports betting handle decline by 31 per cent month-on-month, according to the latest data released by the Virginia Lottery.

The state’s seven licensed operators paid out $141.9m in winnings during the month for a combined [...]