Canada’s Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has revealed that it collected over CAD$1m in sports bets via its new PROLINE+ online sportsbook in the first week of operations.

Since the introduction of single event sports betting across Canada last Friday, the only legal online sportsbook in Ontario saw nearly three-quarters of all sports bets placed on single events.

Bets on baseball, American football and soccer accounted for almost 82 per cent of all wagering since launch, [...]