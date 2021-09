Delaware’s licensed sportsbook operators generated total wagers of $5.3m in August 2021.

This marks an increase of 28 per cent versus the previous month and a 79 per cent improvement compared to the Covid-impacted month last year, when the state’s three casinos and 102 sports lottery retailers were forced to close from mid-March 2020.

Delaware Sports Betting Wagers: Year-to-Date 2021 (US$)

The three casinos generated sports wagers of $4.9m during the month, with market leader Delaware Park accounting [...]