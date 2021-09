Iowa’s regulated sports betting market returned to growth in August as total wagering handle increased to $108.4m during the month.

The total marks a 22 per cent improvement compared to the previous month, with the state’s 18 operational sportsbooks taking in online wagers of $96.1m and retail sports wagers of $12.4m.

Iowa Sports Betting: August 2021 (US$)

There was a new market leader in August as Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo booked wagers of $18.3m, ahead of Diamond Jo-Dubuque’s [...]