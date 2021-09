Delaware’s regulated iGaming market recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in total wagers to $21.7m in August.

Although improving versus a year ago, online wagering in August was 13 per cent lower compared to the previous month, with Delaware Park returning as market leader with wagers of $9.2m, followed by Dover Downs at $6.9m and Harrington Raceway at $5.6m.

Delaware Park also generated the highest net revenue during the month, which rose 43 per cent year-on-year [...]