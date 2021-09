Britain’s largest gambling operators representing approximately 80 per cent of the online gambling market have reported an 8 per cent fall in gross gaming yield in July 2021.

Gross gambling yield (GGY) amounted to £456.45m in July compared to £496.06m in June and £459.15m in July 2020, marking the third consecutive month of decline and the lowest monthly GGY figure since September 2020.

Real-event Betting was the largest contributor to total GGY in July at £196.90m, followed [...]