Michigan’s regulated online sports betting and iGaming market generated total gross receipts of $113.1m in August, buoyed by a record monthly performance from the iGaming sector.

Total gross receipts were up 1 per cent compared to the previous month, with iGaming receipts increasing 5 per cent to a record $97.2m, offsetting a 19 per cent decline in online sports betting receipts to $15.9m.

Michigan Online Betting and iGaming Market: August 2021 (US$)

Within the iGaming sector, MGM Grand [...]