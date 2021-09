Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market continued its decline in August as total handle fell to $21.4m during the month.

Total wagers from the state’s 26 licensed operators declined by 30 per cent month-on-month and were 47 per cent lower than the same month last year.

August wagers in Mississippi were dominated by baseball, which generated the bulk of the total with wagers of $11.6m, followed by American football at $2.0m, basketball at $629,459 and other sports at [...]