Dutch state-owned gaming operator Holland Casino expects to see an improvement in turnover during the second half of 2021 following the recent reopening of its land-based venues and ahead of the upcoming launch of the Netherlands’ regulated iGaming market.

Holland Casino generated turnover of just €28.8m in the first half of 2021, with its 14 casinos closed for more than five of the six months due to Covid-19 restrictions, reopening on 5 June.

The fall in turnover [...]