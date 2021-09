The Texas Lottery has generated more than $8.1bn in lottery sales for the first time in its history during the 2021 financial year.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, lottery sales increased by 21 per cent compared to the previous year, driven by record sales from scratch tickets and draw games.

Scratch ticket sales increased by 19 per cent to $6.62bn, accounting for 81.6 per cent of the lottery’s total sales. This included a new weekly scratch [...]