Codere Online has reported a 43 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to €21.0m for the second quarter of 2021, buoyed by strong growth in Mexico and Spain.

The strong year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 142 per cent rise in total average active players to 66,700 during Q2, with revenue from Spain increasing 23 per cent to €12.6m.

Mexico iGaming revenue more than doubled to €6.4m during the quarter, while Colombia revenue soared 181 [...]