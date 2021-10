Illinois’ regulated sports betting market has seen total amounts wagered soar by 186 per cent to $400.4m in August 2021, with the comparable period last year marking only the second full month of operations.

Following four consecutive months of decline, wagering at Illinois’ nine licensed sportsbooks increased by 8 per cent month-on-month, with online wagers amounting to $380.2m and retail contributing $20.1m.

The bulk of the monthly total was wagered on professional sports ($393.2m), with $4.7m bet [...]