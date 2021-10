West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market nearly doubled compared to a year ago as total wagers reached $292.2m in September 2021.

Total wagers for the five-week period ended 2 October increased by 92 per cent year-on-year, with wagers from the state’s growing iGaming market soaring 210 per cent to $232.1m.

This offset a 22 per cent drop in sports wagers to $60.1m, of which $45.8m was derived online.

West Virginia iGaming and Sports Betting Wagers: September [...]