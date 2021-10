Indiana’s licensed sportsbook operators enjoyed a strong month in September as total handle grew by 71 per cent compared to a year ago to $355.4m.

Total sports handle generated by the state’s 11 operational casinos increased by 65 per cent compared to the previous month, with online sports betting contributing $320.1m and retail the remaining $35.3m.

American football was the most popular sport bet on in September with wagers of $148.6m, followed by Baseball with $52.9m, Other [...]