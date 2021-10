Delaware’s regulated iGaming market grew by 44 per cent in September 2021 as total wagers reached $26.0m.

The year-on-year growth followed improved performances by all three licensed operators in the state, with Delaware Park seeing the biggest growth as iGaming wagers increased 71 per cent to $11.1m.

Dover Down’s iGaming wagers rose by 21 per cent to $7.8m during the month, while Harrington Raceway’s iGaming wagers climbed 36 per cent to $7.1m.

With $25.2m paid out in winnings [...]