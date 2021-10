Michigan’s regulated online sports betting and iGaming market hit a new monthly high in September as total gross receipts reached $126.1m.

Buoyed by another record performance from the iGaming sector, total gross receipts from the state’s 14 licensed operators were up 11 per cent compared to the previous month.

iGaming receipts surpassed $100m for the first time, climbing 5 per cent month-on-month to $102.4m, while online sports betting receipts grew 49 per cent to $23.7m, benefiting from [...]