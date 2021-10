Delaware’s regulated sports betting market saw September wagers increase by 10 per cent to $13.7m compared to the same month a year ago.

Total wagers more than doubled compared to the previous month, with sports wagers at the state’s three casinos climbing 8 per cent year-on-year to $7.9m, and wagers at Delware’s 114 Sports Retailers increasing 13 per cent to $5.8m.

Delaware Sports Wagers: Year-to-Date 2021 (US$)

The three casinos generated sports wagers of $7.9m during the month, [...]