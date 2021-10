Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported a 4 per cent increase in turnover to €4.54bn in the third quarter of 2021, with growth in lottery sales offsetting a decline in sports betting.

Continuing its strong momentum from the first half of the year, FDJ saw Q3 lottery stakes increase by 6 per cent compared to a year ago, with instant game stakes up 8 per cent at €2.2bn and draw [...]