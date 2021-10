New Jersey’s licensed betting and gaming operators recorded a 40 per cent increase in total gaming revenue to $453.6m in September, as monthly sports betting wagers surpassed $1bn for the first time.

Land-based casino win increased by 30 per cent year-on-year to $248.5m as slot machine win climbed 26 per cent to $182.0m, and table game win increased by 43 per cent to $66.5m.

Revenue from iGaming rose 40 per cent to $122.6m in September, with online [...]