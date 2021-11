The return of American football helped Colorado’s licensed sportsbook operators generate record handle of over $400m in September.

Total handle increased by 97 per cent compared to the same period last year to $408.3m, with 98 per cent of wagers generated online via the state’s 25 licensed operators, and 2 per cent via the state's 17 retail locations.

American football took the top spot in September with $125.8m in wagers, ahead of baseball’s $68.7m, with NCAA Football [...]