Rhode Island’s two licensed sportsbook operators enjoyed their strongest month to date as total wagers grew by 32 per cent to $41.2m in September.

Market leader Twin River saw sports wagers increase by 32 per cent versus a year ago to $15.2m, with wagering at Tiverton Casino up 12 per cent at $5.0m.

The IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app generated wagers of $21.1m during the month, an increase of 49 per cent compared to September 2020.

Rhode [...]