Wyoming online sportsbooks collect $6.2m in first month

Wyoming’s two licensed online sportsbook operators collected total sports wagers of $6.2m in the first month since the opening of the market.

Wyoming’s online sports betting market went live on 1 September, with the first operating licenses issued by the Wyoming Gaming Commission to DraftKings and BetMGM.

Combined, the two operators took in $6.2m in wagers in September, with more than half of the total ($3.6m) derived from American football. Parlay bets accounted for $1.1m in wagers, while baseball wagering amounted to $959,590.

BetMGM and DraftKings generated gross gaming revenue of $954,416 for the month, leading to negative net sports wagering proceeds of $123,970 for September.