DraftKings and BetMGM first to go online in Wyoming

Leading US operators DraftKings and BetMGM have gone live in Wyoming’s newly regulated online sports betting market, with Genius Sports also approved as a sports betting supplier.

Wyoming’s online sports betting market opened Wednesday, making it the 23rd US state to legalize sports betting and begin operations, with the first operating licenses issued by the Wyoming Gaming Commission to DraftKings and BetMGM.

BetMGM’s Wyoming launch marks the 14th US jurisdiction to offer BetMGM's mobile sportsbook and the 13th US mobile sports betting launch for DraftKings.

“We're ecstatic that BetMGM is one of the first mobile sports betting platforms to launch in Wyoming, just in time for the start of the football season,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Wyoming is an important state for us as we continue to expand BetMGM's footprint in the West. We're confident that its sports fans will enjoy the BetMGM experience.”

DraftKings North America co-founder and president Matt Kalish commented: “Legalized sports betting has seen wide-spread growth in just three years and the DraftKings Sportsbook has been at the center of the action.

“We are thrilled that Wyoming sports bettors have the opportunity to experience the highly accessible and immersive fan experience along with best in class consumer protections that our product offers millions of skin-in-the-game sports fans.”

Wyoming joins Virginia as the second US state this year to allow mobile sportsbook operators to be licensed independent of any partnerships with land-based casinos or other brick-and-mortar establishments.

The Wyoming Gaming Commission has also granted approval to Genius Sports to support sportsbook partners statewide, including both BetMGM and DraftKings.

With the addition of Wyoming, Genius Sports is now authorized to operate in 15 US states, powering official data, streaming, and marketing solutions for leading sportsbooks and lotteries.

“We are honored that the Wyoming Gaming Commission has joined the growing number of US gaming authorities that have granted Genius a betting supplier license,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “Our team looks forward to working with our industry-leading sportsbook partners to deliver compelling, high integrity sports betting experiences throughout the great state of Wyoming.

“The momentum behind US sports betting continues to increase and we are excited to help the American market to fulfill its massive potential as we pursue licensing in additional states.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 1.55 per cent higher at $60.21 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed marginally higher at $20.52 per share.