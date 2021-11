Residents of the Canadian province of British Columbia staked more than CAD$25m on single-event sports bets through the province’s lottery in the first two months since the activity was legalised.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) described the figure as a significant milestone that demonstrates how PlayNow.com is well positioned to provide highly entertaining and engaging sports betting in a safe and secure environment.

“It’s important for players to know that playing with BCLC supports the success [...]