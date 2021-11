London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to £1.44bn in the third quarter of 2021, boosted by a 13 per cent rise in average monthly players.

On a constant currency basis, revenue climbed by 12 per cent year-on-year, driven by continued strong growth in the US and Australia, which offset declines in the UK, Ireland and internationally. Total sports revenue increased by 17 per cent to $906m, [...]