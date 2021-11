China’s two national lotteries have reported a 20 per cent increase in total lottery sales to RMB278.53bn (€37.57bn) during the first nine months of 2021.

Despite the strong growth this year, total lottery sales decreased year-on-year for the second consecutive month, falling 13 per cent to RMB31.24bn in September 2021.

This comprised a 15 per cent drop in sales of the Welfare Lottery to RMB11.84bn, and an 11.5 per cent fall in Sports Lottery sales to RMB19.39bn.

In [...]