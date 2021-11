Caesars Entertainment has reported an 86 per cent increase in net revenue to $2.69bn for the third quarter of 2021.

In another strong quarter of growth for the operator, revenue from the Las Vegas segment soared by 234.5 per cent to $1.02bn, partly due to weak comparables last year due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions.

The Regional segment saw Q3 revenue climb 41 per cent to $1.49bn, while Managed and Branded revenue rose 93 per cent year-on-year to [...]