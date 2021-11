Penn National Gaming has reported a 34 per cent increase in revenue to $1.51bn in the third quarter of 2021, although income for the period fell significantly versus the same period a year ago.

The Northeast segment saw revenue increase by 23 per cent year-on-year to $672.4m, with revenue from the South segment up 24 per cent at $318.2m. Midwest revenue grew 25 per cent to $285.7m, while revenue from the West segment increased by 85 [...]