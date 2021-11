Stockholm-listed iGaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue to €17.0m for the third quarter of 2021, driven by a record performance from its Media Services division.

Revenue from Media Services rose 30 per cent year-on-year to set its third successive quarterly high of €11.2m, while Platform Services revenue grew 6 per cent to €5.7m, despite a strategic decision to shut down its white-label model at the end of [...]