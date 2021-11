West Virginia’s licensed sports betting and iGaming operators recorded another strong month in October as total wagers soared to $259.5m.

Total wagers in the four-week period ended 30 October increased by 165 per cent year-on-year, including iGaming growth of 272 per cent to $197.8m.

Sports wagers were 38 per cent higher than a year ago at $61.7m, of which $47.8m was derived online and $13.9m from retail.

West Virginia Sports and iGaming Wagers: October 2021 (US$)

