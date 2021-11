Spanish gaming operator Codere has reported a 63 per cent increase in revenue to €233.3m for the third quarter of 2021, benefiting from its first quarter of full retail operations since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue from Latin America jumped to €110.9m from just €20.9m a year ago, with the comparable period last year generating minimal revenue from Argentina, Panama and Colombia.

Italy revenue remained at the same level as last year at €65.3m, while [...]