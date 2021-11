New York-listed lottery supplier NeoGames has raised its full year guidance after seeing third quarter revenue and its share of NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) revenue climb by 30 per cent to $20.2m.

Despite posting a 9 per cent fall in Q3 consolidated revenue to $11.9m, the company’s share of NPI revenue soared by 233 per cent year-on-year to $8.3m during the quarter.

“We continue to position ourselves well for the long-term, investing in our technology solutions and our [...]