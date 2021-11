New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has seen total revenue increase 29 per cent to $77.6m in the third quarter of 2021, with record performances from its Interactive and Virtual Sports business.

Alongside continued momentum from its Interactive and Virtual Sports businesses, Inspired benefited from a strong recovery in its Gaming and Leisure segments, as retail venues reopened following Covid-19 lockdowns.

Interactive revenue increased by 73 per cent to a record $6.1m following the launch of new [...]