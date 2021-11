Indiana’s regulated sports betting market hit a new monthly high in October as total handle doubled to a record $461.1m.

The state’s 11 operational casinos collected record handle of $411.9m from online sports betting, with retail sportsbooks contributing the remaining $49.2m.

American football continued to be the most popular betting sport in October with wagers of $175.8m, followed by Other Sports at $67.1m, Baseball at $53.5m and Basketball at $53.5m. Parlay bets accounted for more than a [...]