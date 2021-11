New York-listed online lottery provider Lottery.com has reported net income of $11.2m in its maiden results as a public-listed company, as revenue soared to $32.2m in the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue climbed significantly compared to last year’s $1.6m total, with the company benefiting from an 11 per cent increase in transactions per user to 12.4 and tickets per transaction rising 9 per cent to 3.8. Revenue per transaction also rose, up 16 per cent year-on-year [...]