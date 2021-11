Portugal’s regulated online betting and gaming market continued to grow into the third quarter of 2021 as gross gaming revenue reached €114.2m.

Total GGR from the country’s 15 licensed online operators rose 36 per cent compared to the same period last year, although revenue was down 9 per cent versus the previous quarter’s €124.9m.

More than half of the quarterly total was derived from online casino as GGR increased 56 per cent to €64.8m, of which 78 [...]