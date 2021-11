Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported a 33 per cent increase in revenue to €33.1m for the third quarter of 2021, with over half of the total generated from North America.

The company posted organic revenue growth of 23 per cent, or 34 per cent when excluding the now-regulated German sports betting and casino market.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 62 per cent rise in new depositing customers (NDCs) to 153,701, as well [...]