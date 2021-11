Michigan’s regulated online sports betting and iGaming market reached another monthly high in October as total gross receipts climbed to $134.0m.

Total gross receipts from the state’s 14 licensed operators increased by 6 per cent compared to the previous month, buoyed by another record performance from the iGaming sector and a new high in online sports betting handle.

iGaming receipts surpassed $100m for the second consecutive month, growing 7 per cent month-on-month to $109.7m, while online sports [...]