Mississippi’s regulated sports betting market posted a new record high in October as total handle surpassed $83.5m.

Total sports wagers at the state’s 26 licensed casinos increased by 36 per cent year-on-year, with American football generating $45.8m in wagers, ahead of baseball’s $6.7m and basketball’s $5.5m.

Other sports contributed wagers of $11.3m during the month, while Sports Parlay Cards took in a further $14.1m in wagers.

Wagers from the Coastal region’s 12 casinos increased by 34 per cent [...]