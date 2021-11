Sweden’s regulated betting and gaming market has seen net sales increase by 5 per cent to SEK6.33bn (€622.9m) during the third quarter of 2021.

The year-on-year growth was driven by continued growth from the online casino and sports betting segment and the first contributions from land-based casino operations (Casino Cosmopol) in over a year.

Sweden Gambling Market Comparison: Q3 2021 (SEK)

Net sales from licensed online casino and sports betting operators climbed 6 per cent to SEK3.91bn during [...]