Greek gaming operator OPAP has reported a 20 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €470.2m, with its growing online operations now contributing more than fifth of the total.

Lottery GGR was down marginally by 0.4 per cent compared to a year ago at €178.4m, offset by a 39 per cent increase in Betting GGR to €141.4m, following a strong online contribution.

VLTs revenue climbed 5 per cent to €84.4m despite additional Covid-19 restrictions introduced [...]