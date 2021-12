Connecticut’s nascent online sports betting and iGaming markets generated a combined $312.86m in wagers in October, the first month of regulated operations under revised tribal-state gaming compacts.

Mohegan Digital and partner FanDuel were the leading online sports betting operator in October with handle of $27.08m, followed by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and partner DraftKings with handle of $23.77m. The Connecticut Lottery, which is partnered with Rush Street Interactive, generated a further £3.25m in handle during the [...]