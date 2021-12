Rhode Island’s regulated sports betting market hit a new record high in October as total wagers increased by 73 per cent to $60.2m.

Twin River continued to lead the market as sports wagers increased by 51.5 per cent versus a year ago to $21.3m, with wagering at Tiverton Casino climbing by 45 per cent to $7.7m.

The IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app generated record wagers of $31.1m during the month, more than double the same month [...]