West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market hit a new record high in November as total wagers soared to $281.3m.

Total wagers in the four-week period ended 27 November increased by 203 per cent year-on-year, with iGaming wagers rising 173 per cent to $198.2m and sports betting wagers climbing 71 per cent to $83.1m. Within sports betting, retail accounted for wagers of $14.9m, with online betting generating wagers of $68.2m.

West Virginia Sports & iGaming Wagers: [...]