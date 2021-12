Indiana’s regulated sports betting market reached new heights in November as total handle increased by 84 per cent compared to a year ago to $463.7m.

The record performance from the state’s 11 operational sportsbooks surpassed the previous month’s $461.1m high, and comprised handle of $422.9m from online sports betting and $40.8m from retail sportsbooks.

American football remained the most popular betting sport in November with wagers of $136.3m, followed by Basketball at $132.1m, Other Sports with $69.1m [...]